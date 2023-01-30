Archipalago has criticized Yaw Dabo for calling people who watch movies lazy and said his comments were out of place

The Kumawood actor in a previous interview said that folks who spent even an hour watching movies were lazy

Many peeps who were not pleased by Yaw Dabo's words agreed with Archipalago and said Dabo had crossed the line

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Archipalago, in an interview with Zionfelix, threw shots at Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo, regarding some comments he made regarding folks who spend hours watching movies.

Archipalago felt Dabo's comments were insensitive and disrespectful. Earlier, Yaw Dabo was massively criticized by the public when he told Saddick Adams in an interview that people who spent even an hour watching movies were lazy.

His comments enraged a lot of Ghanaians who pointed out that his statement was ironic since he made a name for himself through movies.

Seemingly, Archipalago is one of the offended people and he did not hesitate to speak his mind.

According to Palago, Dabo was ruining the source of people's livelihood since many folks in the movie industry depended on movies to fend for themselves. The socialite felt Dabo’s words were out of order and called for the actor to retract his statement.

Folks Agree With Archipalago

showboy_the_blogger1 said:

Ibi today only wey Archipalago talk sense

yeboahlegacy_99 wrote:

Is true paaa it’s a senseless comment form dabo

balancingkwadwo commented:

Congratulations Archipalago for speaking sense small today

aaronamonor wrote:

Leave am ,he clim to be adwene kɛseɛ,he needs to apologize dat he didn't mean it

iamqwesipromise reacted:

Archipalago is right about this. Dabo shouldn’t have said this sh*t..

kwartengjusteegmail.co7 said:

What Archipelago was saying is totally true, how can u tell us this story.

