Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama threw a lavish party when he turned 52 years on January 29, 2023

Many stars graced the party including Osei Kwame Despite, King Pomise, Sharaf Mahama among other family and friends

Some Ghanaians have shown their admiration for how beautiful the celebrations went as they shower him with praises

Celebrated Ghanaian business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama, celebrated his 52nd birthday in grande style as he hosted an exquisite party.

Ibrahim Mahama living life. Photo Source: @ibrahim_mahama_71

Source: Instagram

Present at the party were singer King Promise, business mogul Osei Kwame Despite, and John Dramani Mahama's son Sharaf Mahama, among other family members and close friends.

Below are videos from the lavish birthday party of Ibrahim Mahama.

Ibrahim Mahama's birthday cake was in the colours black and gold. He was surrounded by family as they all beamed with smiles as they joined him to cut his birthday cake.

Sharaf Mahama, the son of Former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama, also took over the dancefloor to flaunt his incredible dance moves as family and friends cheered him on.

Celebrated Ghanaian singer King Promise graced the birtwithay celebrations of Ibrahim Mahama as he thrilled patrons to some of his smashing hit songs.

The moment he grabbed the mic to perform, 'Chop Life', which features Nigeria's Patoranking, popular Ghanaian business mogul, Despite, took over the dancefloor to display his impeccable dance moves as Ibrahim Mahama cheered him on.

To end the eventful night, beautiful fireworks were put on display as guests took out their phones to capture the memorable moment.

Reactions from Ghanaians as they spot videos from Ibrahim Mahama's birthday party

ameyaw112 stated:

Aww I wish I was there to challenge @sharafmahama with my dance moves

442sarkodie said:

Birthday mpo ni wedding de3 you will trow Bumb

hold_mart remarked:

Look the kind of simple party he did but if would been these some of the ohiafo stars 24/ 7 ahomaso birthday party!

aj_freda12 stated:

Ghana Asikafo in one video

designed_by_denora remarked:

Eii money look for me some wai

Ibrahim Mahama marks 52nd birthday with throwback Photos

Ghanaian business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama, turned 52 years on January 29, 2023, and to mark his special day, he dropped throwback photos from his hay days.

From baby photos to his youthful days, Ibrahim Mahama gave people a view of how life was when growing up.

Many of his adorable followers, family and friends have showered beautiful birthday messages on him

Source: YEN.com.gh