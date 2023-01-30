Founder of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, marked his 52nd birthday with a memorable video highlighting signficant milestones in his life

The video contained his baby photo and one from when he was a young man to other achievements he bagged, as well as his exquisite lifestyle

Many of his fervent followers and friends have showered beautiful birthday messages on him

Ghanaian business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama, turned 52 years on January 29, 2023, and to mark his special day, he dropped throwback photos from his hay days.

Ibrahim Mahama in his private jet (left) and in his youthful days (right). Photo Source: @ibrahim_mahama_71

From baby photos to his youthful days, Ibrahim Mahama gave people a view of how life was when growing up.

The video also highlighted some of the greatest achievements in his life, from winning awards and citations from various renowned platforms.

Apart from achievement, the video also threw a spotlight on his lavish lifestyle. There were aspects of his life from Ada where he was spotted cruising on his private boat and taking memorable pictures in his luxurious private jet.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians shower Ibrahim Mahama with birthday wishes

ambitious_worldbeauty stated:

More blessings to you great one

saeedjudicious remarked:

Age gracefully my boss ❤️

gideon.tetteh.96343 stated:

Happy birthday, Sir. 0Your generation will enjoy your labour❤️❤️

ardiyaas remarked:

Happy birthday Sir

morface_88 said:

DZATA!!!

donkor2279 commented:

I bless God for your life , and I pray for more years with good health, great man

africabillionnaria1830 stated:

Happy birthday to you Sir. Age with Grace enjoy your day

official_edem1 remarked:

God bless you

akuawusuaabrefo said:

Happy birthday sir, God bless you enjoy your day

erasun_art_gallery commented:

Happy birthday DZATA

Meanwhile, many Ghanaians continue to celebrate Ibrahim Mahama by raining lovely messages and blessings upon his life as he marked his 52nd birthday.

