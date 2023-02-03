The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa served massive reactions as he kicked a court writ

This was after a bailiff served a restraining order filed against him by a member of the National Cathedral’s Board of Trustees

The writ which is in place for 10 days restrains the NDC MP from further publishing statements about Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament has stirred massive reactions online after a viral video captured him kicking a court writ.

The NDC MP was captured in the video being served a restraining order by a court bailiff on the premises of Accra-based Metro TV on Friday, February 3, 2023.

L:R: Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa kicking the court writ Image Credit: @okudzetoablakwa Justice A. Newton-Offei

Source: Facebook

Ablakwa refuses to be served; kicks court writ

In an attempt to drive off in his car without touching the summons, the court document fell on the floor which led to the MP kicking it.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The court action filed against him by a member of the National Cathedral’s Board of Trustees, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng restrains the MP from making further public disclosures of the private information of the revered man of God.

The action of Ablakwa has drawn mixed reactions online some of which have been sampled by YEN.com.gh.

@sackoussah

how can you behave this way. You have lost all my respect and i am going to delete all my tweets hailing and praising you with immediate effect. This is a very very bad example for the younger generation. Being an MP does not put you above the law. Regrettable

@alfred_tamakloe

State institutions responding to a citizen's request for PUBLIC DOCS as they relate to PRIVATE MATTERS of another citizen, acting on same, AND Restraining Orders from the courts? I think there are some NUANCES here that must be navigated/decoupled with legal finesse & dexterity

@HJakeya

Eeeeei,such a naked disrespect for the Court.

@siidaat

Are you okay,? if the two identity Man of “god” also knows he hasn’t than anything wrong why restraining someone of talking about his 2 Face, rather than suing him??? Think my brother

@AbdulaiMuniru18

Sammy your blessing is in heaven we love you son of man

@SalifuZ61240485

The state is fighting the corruption fighters.

@kofi_lalas

You guys are happy because the pastor is an NPP Pastor. How can we be developed.

Okudzeto Ablakwa instructs lawyers to act on restraining order

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Okudzeto Ablakwa had reacted to the injunction suit filed against him by a member of the National Cathedral’s Board of Trustee, Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng.

According to the NDC MP, his lawyers have been instructed to study the suit and take the necessary legal action on the case.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh