A young Ghanaian evangelist has announced that a pickpocket in Accra has returned a phone he stole from someone

In a video on TikTok, the preacher revealed that the thief heard him preaching and decided he wants to quit stealing

The real owner of the phone has been urged to reach out for identification and collection

The impact a young evangelist is making in his quest to win souls for God has warmed the hearts of many netizens online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, a famed street preacher @surportersofsuronyame revealed that a thief approached him saying he had stolen someon'es phone but wanted to return it.

The young Evangelist who was captured in the midst of some young men showed an iPhone Pro Max 11 and said the thief realized he acted wrongly and hence must make the right decision.

The Evangelist has therefore said that anyone who lost an iPhone 11 Pro Max must reach out to him.

Ghanaians commend Evangelist Suro Nipa

Netizens who saw the post commended the preacher for the impact he is making with his ministry.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 32,000 likes and 600 comments.

Abdul salam:

may Allah bless you for what you are doing tank you

andrewsasante356

just leave that with the police however I love your efforts

Fiifi Osikanin Ahuofe Gh

You are rilli doing well

Efyiah-MiMie

Very nice guy’s de devil want to destroy but it not too late for God to change&use someone if u allow urself

survivor:

Good job paaa. But I suspect the middle guy. The guy who turned in the phone too has genuinely converted

username:

I'm very proud of you for helping the youth

NH GLOW SKIN CARE:

awwww ,how will the person even see this , God bless you all

michaelfobi:

indeed you are doing good, God bless you evangelist

