Blakk Rasta has replied to the statements Nana Aba Anamoah directed to him regarding his poor remarks on the Sarkodie and Bob Marley 'Stir It Up' remix

According to him, he is not perturbed by the heavy vocabulary she used in her statements because they are words children play with

He made these comments in a recent interview with Ghanaian celebrity blogger Zionfelix where he explained his statements

Reggae/dancehall artiste Blakk Rasta has responded to the subtle jabs Nana Aba Anamoah threw at him after he made some negative remarks on Sarkodie's feature on Bob Marley's 'Stir it Up'.

Nana Aba Anamoah (left) and Blakk Rasta (right) in photos. Photo Source: @thenanaaba @blakkrasta

According to Blakk Rasta, the words the General Manager of GHOne TV and Starr 103.5 FM used on him are ‘cheap and basic’.

However, responding to Nana Aba Anamoah in an exclusive interview on the YouTube Channel of popular celebrity blogger Zionfelix, Blakk Rasta hinted that he had analysed her preferences for the words she used in her reply.

He stated that he did not understand why she showed up from nowhere to add her voice to the debate.

Calling her choice of words 'kindergarten vocabulary', Blakk Rasta further explained that her choice of words which people deem as heavy vocabulary, is what little children have fun with.

“That means, you (Nana Aba Anamoah) don’t even know who Blakk Rasta is. When I see words like that (e.g. hogwash, ire and inebriated), I laugh. Because for me, it is infantile."

Watch the full interview below.

Nana Aba Anamoah lashes out at Blakk Rasta over Sarkodie Bob Marley feature

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Aba Anamoah came hard at Blakk Rasta after he tweeted some poor feedback concerning Sarkodie been selected by Bob marley's team for the 'Stir It Up' remix.

Using heavy English words on Blakk Rasta, Nana Aba hinted that his remarks came from a place of hurt since he was not the one chosen for the remix.

She hailed Sarkodie and defended him, saying that the 'Country Side' crooner was superb and that was something he, Blakk Rasta, would have to deal with.

