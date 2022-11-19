Celebrated comedy television presenter, Akrobeto, celebrated his 60th birthday on November 18 2022 and his two lovely sons surprised him on live tv

Liaising with the producers of the show Akrobeto hosts, The Real News, his sons were able to pull up a big surprise for their dad on his special day

More birthday wishes are pouring in for the comedian and Kumawood actor as videos of the surprise warm the hearts of many

Celebrated Kumawood actor and Comedian, Akrobeto, turned 60 years on November 18 2022 and his two handsome sons and friends surprised him on live tv inside UTV's studios.

Akrobeto and his two sons. Photo Source: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

The television presenter was presenting the news on The Real News on UTV when he decided to announce to viewers that it was his 60th birthday and that he would love to sing a song for himself.

While he was singing the 'Happy Birthday' song, his two sons and friends began to enter the studio while singing the 'Happy Birthday' song as well.

To his surprise, Akrobeto then stood up in awe as he watched them enter the studio with cakes and presents.

Akrobeto said he was surprised they showed up because he wanted to celebrate his special day away from the public eye. He also added that he was not aware that his eldest son was in town since he relocated to Belgium.

Akrobeto hailed the producers of the show for liaising with his sons to pull off such a memorable surprise on his 60th.

His sons then gave a speech and this was followed up with singing and dancing, as well as cutting of his birthday cakes.

Many react to videos of Akrobeto's two sons surprising him on live tv

whats_up_gh:

Ok we get it now, it runs in the family…alright

papayaw_mc:

Why is Akrobeto eating the cake like fufu … we love you Sir❤️

cosmos_impact:

He is still HOSTING on his day60 and more Laughter ❤️

primal_shirtssuits:

Awww lovely to watch. Happy birthday, uncle. You deserve it and more. 60 more years to go ❤️

esther_abena_saah:

Awww so cute you deserve it uncle and God bless your new age ❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday uncle

adelegh4real:

Uncle Akrobeto is everybody’s sweetheart, happy birthday sir, and may God continue to bless you and uplift you ❤️

real_rec_real_1:

Much love uncle… Happy birthday… well, I didn’t know he can still joke in the presence of his sons

