A young Nigerian man has got people talking about the risks involved in his dance routine carried out in front of vehicles

In a clip, the young man brought traffic to a standstill as he jumped in front of a moving car and started dancing

Many social media users in his comment section taunted him and asked him to come to their very busy areas

A Nigerian man, @shaolinhandwork1, who dances on TikTok took his act to another level and started performing on active roads in Lagos state.

In one of the videos he shared on TikTok, the man jumped in front of a yellow bus (danfo) and started dancing. He stretched the driver's patience.

The man jumped in front of a car and sat on the floor.

Man dances on the road

While he was dancing, the driver could be seen complaining about the situation as he tried to move his vehicle forward without hurting him.

In another video, he created traffic on a single-lane road after he jumped in front of a car, sat, and danced. Many people told him to be careful with his actions.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, one of his videos has gathered over 80 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

rehobothofficial said:

"Come try this for Ibadan I wan check something."

Speacial said:

"Come try am for ring road for Benin."

Hardeyrawgba Haryour said:

"I actually saw u wen u wer making d video."

BIG FRESH said:

"Come try am for upper or sapele road make your mide dey."

Xity007 said:

"I come Dey imagine make soldier Dey inside one of those cars wey una delay."

Fellowdc33 said:

"You never see person way don Dey on high level nar why you Dey dance for front of car oya nar …..la Gone."

Ladies dance in class

