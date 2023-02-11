Christian Atsu is still reported missing after the earthquake hit Turkey at 4:17am (01:17am GMT) on Monday, February 6, 2023, with its epicentre in Kahramanmaras in Gaziantep province

Since the news hit the internet, various reports have been shared concerning the whereabouts of Ghana's Black Stars player and Hatayspor winger Chistian Atsu

Latest updates show videos of rescuers and miners on site as they dig through the rubble in search of victims of the earthquake

Latest news concerning the whereabouts of former Newcastle and Chelsea Winger Christian Atsu are still unknown. However, there is some iota of hope since new videos show that miners are on the site digging through the rubble.

Miners at the suspected residence of Christian Atsu as they dig through the rubble for victims. Photo Source: @yagosabuncuoglu @chris_atsu

Source: Twitter

According to Turkish Sports Journalist, Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, miners have arrived at the scene of the Rönesans Residence where Christian Atsu is reported to have been before the earthquake occurred.

Sharing a video on his verified Twitter page, he hinted that a corridor as well as a road are opened for miners to pass from the eighth-floor block through to the ninth floor.

Yağız Sabuncuoğlu added that the search and rescue efforts are still ongoing as many hope for their friends and families as well as Ghanaian player who plays for Hatayspor Christian Atsu, are also found alive.

Below is a report by Ghanaian Sports Journalist George Addo Jnr breaking the news to Ghanaians.

Below is the report by Turkish Sports Journalist, Yağız Sabuncuoğlu.

Videos of Christian Atsu's last minute goal and victory night hours before earthquake pop up

YEN.com.gh, in a related story reported that videos of Christian Atsu and his teammates at Hatayspor celebrating their victory the night before the tragic earthquake hit Turkey has gone viral on the internet.

One video showed his last-minute goal that led his team to victory, and another showed his teammates and the coach throwing him in the air.

This comes after news of his whereabouts began to trend on social media after he was caught in rubble during an intense earthquake in Turkey.

