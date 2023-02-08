Kumawood actor Oboy Salinko's marriage with his beautiful wife, Nancy Owusu, has come to an end

The comic actor announced the collapse of his marriage in a video interview which has surfaced on social media

According to Salinko, the wife's decision to leave him hit him hard and nearly made him run mad

Kumawood actor Salinko, known in private life as Abraham Davis, has broken up with his pretty wife, Nancy Owusu.

Salinko, an actor popularly known for playing the role of a fetish priest in movies, announced the divorce on social media.

In an interview with Poleeno Multimedia on YouTube, Salinko revealed that he was no more with his wife.

According to the comic actor, his wife divorced him and saddened him. He added that the divorce was a tough pill to swallow.

"I have seen that some people are asking about my wife and I have to break it, I am no more with wifey. We ave gone our separate ways and I am a divorcee now," he said.

When asked by the interviewer to explain what happened, the actor disclosed that the breakup almost made him lose his mind.

"It [the divorce] nearly made me go mad. I could go out to sell my choco mix product and will be absent-minded until some of the market women shout my name," he added.

Watch the video below:

Kumawood actor Salinko and Nancy Owusu's marriage

Salinko officially got married to Nancy Owusu in 2017. They celebrated their first wedding anniversary in September 2018.

Photos shared by Salinko on their wedding anniversary triggered reactions from social media users who were impressed by Nancy's beauty.

Since then, there were often spotted at public events and in loved-up photos on social media.

Salinko's wife praises his bedroom skill

It will be recalled that Salinko's wife once praised him, describing marrying the comic actor had been one of the best things to have happened to her.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, she stated though they face challenges in their marriage just like any other couple, they find ways to work around them.

On top of finding solutions, she added, Salinko is very good in bed and satisfies her anytime they meet in bed.

