Kumawood actor Oboy Salinko and his wife, Nancy, have been married for four years now

The two have celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary with lovely photos and messages

Congratulations have been pouring in for the couple after their posts

There is joy in the house of Kumawood actor Abraham Davis, popularly known in showbiz as Oboy Salinko.

Salinko and his wife, Nancy Owusu, are in a joyful mood because they are celebrating their fourth marriage anniversary.

Salinko and Nancy who got married on September 7, 2017, have taken to social media to mark their anniversary in style.

Oboy Salinko and his wife have been married for four years Photo source: @salinkoofficial

Source: Instagram

Nancy was the first to post about their wedding anniversary by sharing some beautiful loved-up photos with her husband.

Posting the photos on Instagram, Nancy promised her everlasting love for Salinko.

"It’s not time too short,but it isn’t a very long time together either, I love you in our year together, I have loved you this year and I will love you for many more years... Still, happy anniversary to us @salinko_official," she said.

See photo for the photos as

After his wife's post, Salinko also shared loved-up photos on Instagram with a lovely caption.

"A happy marriage is a relationship between two people who know the meaning of commitment, trust, sacrifice, forgiveness, and honesty. Happy anniversary Honey."

Congratulations pour in

Following the posts from the couple, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the two.

abenaghanaofficial said:

"Happy Anniversary ❤️❤️."

beverly_afaglo said:

"Happy anniversary my people ❤️❤️."

ohemaawoyeje said:

"Happy anniversary."

seethinzgh shouted:

"Woooshhh ."

mabelamitoh3 said:

"Happy Anniversary my dear brother God got you❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

