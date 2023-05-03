Ghanaian Pop artiste Kuami Eugene spoke about his biological father and how some people came to the media as his father

He said that his original father is staying with his mother at the moment, and they both do not like to be in the public

The artiste added that after a while, he had no option but to involve the police and make the issue a court case to make them quiet

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian Pop star Kuami Eugene said he was overwhelmed by the imposters posing as his father on the internet and had to report them to the police and threaten to take legal action against them.

Kuami Eugene (left), imposter (right) Photo credit: @delaytv, @Instagram, Kuami Eugene

Source: Youtube

Speaking in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show, the award-winning artiste said that he was surprised to see a number of people coming out to claim him as their son.

While talking about his family and their unwillingness to be in the limelight, the Angela hitmaker said his mother always advises him on certain issues but never wants to be in the media.

The artiste said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

When you look at my mother, you would know that this man posing as my father is not my father. I am a spinning image of my father. When you see my father, I look just like him.

Kuami Eugene added that he reported the Tv station, which granted an interview to an imposter who claimed he was his father and was tarnishing his image with false claims that he had rejected him after making it in life.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Kuami Eugene's reaction to the man who posed as his father

After the interview was posted on Instagram by Deloris Frimpong Manso, some fans who were excited about the interview and Kuami's response shared their views and excitement about how he performed well and comported himself in the interview

stella_shares commented:

For some of us, anything Kuami Eugene is a must-watch oooo.... Still, koraa I ll watch it again.

afiakonaduadepa606 commented:

If only is about my superstar Kuami why won't I watch it...infact I will watch it everyday

mister_blackmoore commented:

Nice interview, but I wish there was a part two cos I even had some questions in my head. Can we get a part 2?

obaapa.abena96 commented:

Kwame has indeed matured. I love the way he spoke calmly to explain himself. Keep it up bro

Kuami Eugene says he had no idea about the political agenda of Happy Day with Sarkodie

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that in his song, Happy Day, Kuami Eugene admitted that he was unaware that Sarkodie had a political objective.

He revealed to Delay during his appearance on The Delay Show that the first verse he heard inspired the song's gospel hook. He claimed that the video shoot was when he first heard the second verse, which caught him off guard.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh