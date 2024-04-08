Celebrated Ghanaian presenter Aba Dope caused a frenzy on social media when she flaunted her huge bosoms in a black star-studded corset dress

Aba Dope was at a friend's birthday birthday party, and how she looked caught the attention of many

Many people on social media were unhappy about the display, while others drooled over how stunning she looked

Onua TV presenter and business mogul Aba Dope caused a stir on social media with her exceptional fashion style at a friend's birthday party.

Aba Dope put her bosoms on display in videos

Videos of Aba Dope arriving at her friend's birthday party dressed in a black star-studded corset gown with her bosoms well-defined in her outfit.

The Onua Concert Party host looked stunning as she opted for a short frontal lace wig with the edges nicely curled.

She beamed with smiles and her well-done evening makeup elevated her beauty when she walked into the venue.

To complete her look, Aba Dope wore silver shiny heel sandals and carried a small black bag to match her black dress.

Below are videos of Aba Dope flaunting her bosoms in a black star-studded corset dress.

Reactions as Aba Dope flaunted her cleavage at a friend's birthday party

Many people in the comment section of the videos talked about how stunning Aba Dope looked, while many others highlighted how her bosoms were well-defined in her black corset dress.

Others were also unhappy as they opined that she looked indecent at the event.

Below are reactions from her fans:

jacquahboutique.ja said:

She’s feeling embarrassed and shy because of what she’s wearing.

ayam_bornbless said:

You can easily see she’s not even confident of herself

joeyy_crack said:

So our Future wives Nu dem dis or second badge they container inside for sea top dey come cos Eeeiii

derbyelliots said:

Aaah Aba some of us admired you for your hardworking and how sweet your personality is but this is a no no for me

trinidad_wedjong said:

Dress like how u want to be addressed sis, this is too b@d

Aba Dope angers Nigerians for 'outshining' Moses Bliss' wife at her wedding

YEN.com.gh reported that TikTok influencer Aba Dope attended Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn's wedding in Accra.

Aba appeared in a pink corseted gown which revealed her hourglass shape and ample bosom.

But her videos at the wedding have triggered a backlash from a Nigerian lady who says Aba was trying to upstage the bride.

