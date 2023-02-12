Ghanaian rapper Gambo recently visited the US and got the surprise of his life after he visited a barbershop in the country

In a TikTok video, the rapper lamented that after a simple haircut, he was charged $65, which was the equivalent of GH₵800

The rapper sparked reactions as he argued that he would have been charged only GH₵10 in Ghana

Ghanaian rapper, Gambo, has expressed his disappointment after being charged $65 for a haircut in the United States.

In a recent social media post, the rapper stated that the same haircut would have cost only GH₵10 in Ghana, highlighting the stark difference in prices between the two countries.

Gambo Laments Bitterly After Being Charges $65 For A Haircut In The US

Many folks who reacted to Gambo's post pointed out that he had a choice in where he got his haircut and that he should not complain about the prices.

They argued that he should have known the cost of living in the United States and made an informed decision about where to get his haircut.

However, others defended the rapper, saying that it was easy to be caught off guard by prices in a foreign country and that the high cost of living in the US is a common concern for many immigrants.

They argued that complaining about the cost of a haircut is a valid expression of frustration since haircuts were relatively cheap in Ghana compared to developed countries.

Gambo Sparks Reactions

Noel kel commented:

Gambo no feel shy to come back ok I will be waiting for you at the airport as I promise

franceboy87 also wrote:

Gambo sua nyansa w’ate….who told you to shave your hair?

Ray also said:

See Jon you pay for 65d wey you dey come complain go Ghana err

user3478594918036 reacted:

You want People to know that you cut your hair for 800 cedis.

Ghanaian Man Abroad Laments Bitterly After Being charged $40 For A Hair Cut; Video Sparks Reactions

In another story, a Ghanaian man who travelled abroad got the shock of his life when he was charged $40 for a haircut.

The man who is a popular mc in Ghana said he now understood why a lot of people abroad opt to keep bushy hair.

The video sparked reactions from the Ghanaian community as they felt he was trying to deter them from travelling.

