Two gentlemen in Ghana gave themselves an interesting challenge and lived to tell the tale

While waiting for a meeting at Kempinski, they decided to order some snacks to keep themselves occupied

After hearing the prices quoted for the items they bought, they decided to make a video in which they narrated their ordeal

A rib-cracking video is making waves on Ghana TikTok following an incident that two Ghanaian gentlemen recorded about themselves.

Narrating their ordeal on the handle _andrewking2, the gentlemen revealed that they had gone for a meeting at the luxurious Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra when there was a delay.

While waiting, they decided to purchase a couple of snacks to keep themselves busy only to be surprised at the price at which they got them.

"My half-full water cost 45 cedis while my friend's coke was 35 cedis," one of them said in the video that is trending online.

Kempinski is a luxury destination that is usually known to be patronized by the 'big boys' and well-to-do families in Ghana and beyond.

Ghanaians react to the Kempinski video of the 'low-budget' young men

Below were some of the comments Ghanaians shared in the comment section of the hilarious video.

Felicia Quist61 said:

my sister will say ony3 Kempinski what are you going to do over there don't go and ear gob3

florenceobeng620 mentioned:

That place de3 hun if you don't have money don't go there o

Real_AmG_Vhybzs stated:

That place de3 if you dont have money dont go derr. But the thing is WKHKYD

MhaameSika indicated:

Some support my comment with 100 bags of Cement, so that i come back for it eiiiiii boi WKHKYD Huh?

Delivery guy caught on camera eating food from package

Away from that, a video of a delivery worker for the company Glovo eating some of the food in his shipment is enraging social media users and garnering a ton of feedback online.

The footage made it evident that the man, whose identity has not yet been made public, stopped along the way to eat some of the KFC package before continuing on his trek.

What is unclear is whether the meal, which most people assume he was doing, belonged to him or was intended for a client he was bringing to.

