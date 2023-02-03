Dr Ofori Sarpong is a seasoned Ghanaian businessman and millionaire who has done well for himself in the country

The wealthy man recently hosted his millionaire friends at his gorgeous residence in East Legon to celebrate the birthday of his close friend Osei Kwame Despite

Several netizens who saw the video of the property drooled at the luxurious cars on display and took to the comments to share their thoughts

Videos and photos of Dr Ofori Sarpong's huge mansion where millionaire businessman Osei Kwame Despite celebrated his birthday have broken the internet. A video of the plush house was posted by ghkwaku on Instagram, which attracted several comments on the post.

A look inside the mansion of Dr Ofori Sarpong.

Source: UGC

The video showed how the property had carefully manicured lawns and several exotic cars parked in the compound. Members of the East Legon Executive club gathered at the Dr Ofori Sarpong's residence to celebrate the 61st birthday of their member, Osei Kwame Despite.

In the video posted on Instagram, the wealthy men were seen engaging in conversations with one other and having a good time.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the Dr Ofori Sarpong's house

Several netizens were impressed by the opulence on display at the mansion and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

merdpartyshop said:

We tap into this blessing.

efobanks commented:

Be there and say money no dey Ghana. hustle ooo

kenn_lite added:

Sometimes God for shake the earth small so we all can start life again

hajiifromnima remarked:

So all these people dey Ghana here!?

