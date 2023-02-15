Tracy Osei, the wife of Kennedy Osei, has posted a romantic video on her Instagram to celebrate her relationship with her husband

They were seen happy and in love and showed some of the activities they have had together

The video posted also celebrates their three years of marriage together and hopes for more successful years together

Tracy Osei, the beautiful wife of Ghanaian businessman Kennedy Osei, has shared a romantic video on her Instagram account, capturing some of their special moments together.

In the video, the couple enjoyed each other's company, whether going on walks, dancing or just laughing and having fun. The video is set to a beautiful romantic song, adding to the ambience.

Kennedy Osei and Tracy Osei celebrate valentine and marriage anniversary photo source: @aprilsveriown

Source: Instagram

Accompanying the video, Tracy also shared a heartwarming caption expressing her love for her husband. She wrote,

"More memories to unfold! Anticipating what’s next for Us!@_kennedyosei ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

The post received a lot of love and appreciation from their followers, with many leaving comments and messages admiring the couple's love for each other.

Some commented on how their relationship is an inspiration, especially in social media, where it's easy to get caught up in the idea of "perfect" relationships.

Watch Tracy Osei's video below:

Netizens reacted to Tracy Osei and Kennedy Osei's video

akosuamansa12 commented:

2 souls one heart ♥️.. happy anniversary Ken and Tracy, until it’s my time I’ll keep clapping for others and be genuinely happy for them .. I love you guys so much. Long life, happy marriage #kency forever ♾ #onGod

elikem12345 commented:

Happy anniversary guys, today happens to be my birthday please wish me well...shun_marian

Happy anniversary more happiness love and success in abundance

anetobeng974 commented:

Beautiful princess you deserve it Koraa dear enjoy it koraa

Kennedy Osei celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary with his wife

