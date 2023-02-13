Millionaire Osei Kwame Despite's son Kennedy Osei is celebrating his third marriage anniversary with his wife Tracy

He took to social media to show gratitude to God for a successful marriage so far and the blessings they have received

Netizens who are happy about their progress reacted to the post and wished the couple well in their endeavours

Kennedy Osei, the son of Ghanaian business mogul Osei Kwame Despite, and his wife Tracy Osei are three years into their

They celebrated their wedding anniversary with a heartwarming post on Instagram.

The couple, who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in February 2020, has become one of Ghana's most beloved celebrity couples. They are admired for their love, devotion, and commitment to one another.

Kennedy Osei celebrates his three years marriage anniversary with Tracy in beautiful wedding photos Photo source:_kennedyosei

In the post, Kennedy expressed his love and admiration for his wife, writing,

"It's been a beautiful journey so far. Thank you, LORD, Thank you, @aprilsveriown ❤️❤️❤️❤️, Thank you, Kayla ❤️❤️and Kaylee ❤️❤️. Many more beautiful years ahead."

The couple's anniversary post quickly went viral, with thousands of fans and well-wishers flooding the comments section with messages of love and congratulations. Many praised the couple for their commitment to each other and dedication to building a strong and loving family.

See Kennedy Osei's marriage anniversary post on Instagram:

Netizens react to Kennedy Osei's post on Instagram

fusionbynyamekye commented:

❤️❤️❤️u guys are beginning to look alike

magicfingersdayspa commented:

Our number rival, Happy anniversary

miss_akua.esq commented:

Congratulations to you and your beautiful wife

mzty2020_collection commented:

Congratulations cos it's not easy

jamal_blaq_arabian commented:

Wcna Wc Kasaa Obiaa Tie Chairman “ Happy Birthday Wifeee ❤️

kakra_bikkai commented:

Sika mp3 dede simple!

ewuraba_steff commented:

Happy anniversary we love you

Source: YEN.com.gh