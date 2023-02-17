Ghanaian boxing legend Azumah Nelson's house has popped up online with his car, artwork and gym

The video shows some parts of his house and gives an idea about the healthy life he has been living after retirement

Azumah Nelson has continuously proven to Ghanaians that he has lived a life that is worth praising

Azumah Nelson, Ghana's boxing legend, has a humble abode in Ghana that houses a gym centre and a boxing arena.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the boxing legend welcomed his visitors and directed them to their seats.

The video showed large portraits of the boxer in a crown during his prime, a boxing arena, a gym, and a few cars parked in his large compound.

The gym centre is equipped with top-of-the-line exercise machines, including treadmills, stationary bikes, and weightlifting equipment, making it the perfect place for boxers to train and improve their skills.

The boxing arena in his home is equally impressive, featuring a full-size boxing ring and all the necessary equipment for sparring and training.

The four times world champion looked fit and well in the video, and one could believe he has been exercising regularly.

Watch video of Azumah Nelson's house below:

Netizens reacted to the video of Azumah Nelson in his house

Azumah Nelson says Jerry John Rawlings used to sweep his room

In an earlier publication by YEN.com.gh, Azumah Nelson said that the late former President Jerry John Rawlings used to sweep his training room even as a head of state.

According to Azumah, the profound gesture, among others, initiated the great relationship he is widely known to have had with JJ. Azumah Nelson, the 4-time world-boxing champion, revealed this in an interview before Rawlings' demise.

