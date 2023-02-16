A Ghanaian man who works at Ghana Oil Company is trending after a video of him dancing while at work surfaced on the net

In the viral video, the man was captured doing some leg, and bone break moves as he danced to Sarkodie’s hit song

Netizens who reacted to the video heaped praises on him with many commending him for hyping his company and working with joy and enthusiasm

A fuel pump attendant at Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) has got netizens buzzing after he displayed some slick dance moves in a video.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man @rockeghan who apparently was in his work dress filmed a moment where he did some bone break, and leg moves as Sarkodie’s hit song 'Countryside' played in the background.

It appeared as if the young man had carefully rehearsed the dance steps judging from the way his dance moves were in sync with the rhythm of the song.

The 38-second video was captioned “Goil Good energy. We serve u better. Still got the moves on. Work and happiness” had sparked a lot of reactions with many commending him for working in happiness.

Moves Gh:

Goil Mu Micheal Jackson womame da wasi

Tasty Water:

Where’s the manager? You need a raise!

Kofiamoako6886:

U made me remember SHS pAaa ooo …. Those who were able to crack lyk dis chop all our girls

Gstarwel:

Work and happiness

alexanderquartey3FOGA:

WHY YOUR SALARY COME

sol_sarpong:

Those days when this moves will get you all the girls... Now everything is abt money

Female pump Attendant dances at work

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady who works as a fuel pump attendant has gone viral after a video of her surfaced.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @ogidibrown, captured the moment the young lady was displaying serious dance moves while working.

The person who filmed the moment was left in awe as he said the lady was not destined to be a fuel pump attendant but rather a dancer judging from her moves.

