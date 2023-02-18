Christian Atsu's club in Turkey, Hatayspor, has confirmed the death and the retrieval of the body of the Black Stars winger

In a tweet on Saturday, Hatayspor indicated that the mortal remains of the player had already been sent to be flown to Ghana

The club's statement expressed its sadness over the fate of Atsu who it described as a beautiful person

The mortal remains of Black Stars winger Christian Atsu have been dispatched to Accra after being found on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

This is according to a statement from Atsu''s club, Hatayspor. The statement shared on Twitter indicated that the player's body was on its way to being sent to God.

Christian Atsu's club has confirmed his death Photo source: @hatayspor, @maxtvgh

The club described Atsu as a beautiful person who they will never forget.

"The funeral [body] of our football player Christian Atsu, who lost his life under the rubble ( debris), is on his way to be sent to his hometown, Ghana. We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness," the statement read.

REST in PEACE ATSU

Atsu's earthquake tragedy

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6, 2023. One of the hardly-hit areas was the city of Hatay where Atsu currently lives and plays for the local team, Hatayspor.

Atsu was one of the many people who got trapped under rubble when their homes collapsed due to the earthquake.

