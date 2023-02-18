Nigerian comedian Crazeclown has paid a glowing tribute to Christian Atsu after his mortal remains were retrieved from the earthquake rubble in Turkey

Carazeclown, who described Atsu as a great friend, revealed that the footballer helped to see him through the university

The Nigerian comedian and medical doctor shared a screenshot of his Whatsapp chat with Atsu as evidence

Nigerian comedian Crzazeclown, known in private life as Emmanuel Iwueke, has reacted to the news of Christian Atsu's death in Turkey.

In a post on Twitter, Crazeclown described Atsu as a great friend who supported him financially through medical school.

According to Crazeclown, who is also a medical doctor, he reached out to Atsu when his father died in 2015, and he [Atsu] offered to pay his school fees until graduation.

The promise Atsu made was fulfilled, and they remained friends until now. Sharing the story, Crazeclown added a screenshot of his chats with Atsu as confirmation.

"Christian has been supporting me from way back 2015. When I lost my dad, he l reached out and offered to pay my fees til i graduated and he did you’ve been a great friend of mine Chris and I will surely miss you I really can’t hold back the tears Rest well brother," the tweet read.

Atsu's earthquake tragedy

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6, 2023. One of the hardly-hit areas was the city of Hatay, where Atsu lived and played for the local team, Hatayspor.

Atsu was one of the many people trapped under rubble when their homes collapsed due to the earthquake.

Atsu found dead under the rubble

While many had hoped the player would be removed from the debris alive, it did not turn out to be so.

The Black Stars winger was found dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023, almost two weeks after the earthquake struck.

His agent, Nana Sechere, confirmed the retrieval of the body of the former Chelsea and Newcastle player in a tweet.

It was while reacting to the news of Atsu's passing that Crazecllown shared his story about the player.

Atsu's club Hatayspor releases statement sends body to Ghana.

Meanwhile, Christian Atsu's club has also confirmed the death and the retrieval of the body of the Black Stars winger.

In a tweet on Saturday, Hatayspor indicated that the mortal remains of the player had already been sent to be flown to Ghana.

