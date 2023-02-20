Christian Atsu's yoga instructor, @stretchwitlorie, has shared a touching tribute to the late Black Stars player

She did so by sharing an old video compilation of the player doing some lovely yoga poses

The message @stretchwitlorie attached to the video has melted the hearts of Ghanaians

An old video of the late Black Stars player Chrisitan Atsu taking yoga lessons with his instructor, @stretchwitlorie, has surfaced on social media.

His instructor shared the video on her verified Instagram page as he paid tribute to the deceased footballer.

Christian Atsu during yoga lessons. Photo Source: @stretchwitlorie

Source: Instagram

In the video compilation, the former and late Newcastle and Chelsea player was spotted on all fours as he gradually stretched his right leg by holding onto it and pulling it towards his back.

He repeated the same move on his left foot and arm in a quest to stretch out his entire body.

In another part of the video, he was seated in a forward fold position as he stretched out his lower back and hamstrings.

@stretchwitlorie shared the video as she wrote a touching caption. She hinted that the news of his passing had made her lost for words.

She stated that anytime she thinks about him, she does not know how to express how she feels.

Some parts of her tribute read;

"You lived well and made sure others did too. You were great whilst you lived. You were a beautiful man. You were kind. You will smile through everything."

She ended her message by stating that Christian Atsu will forever remain in her heart and attached a heart emoji to show how much she loved the talented player.

Watch the video of Christian Atsu taking yoga lessons.

Reactions as Atsu's yoga instructor paid her tribute to him

sugarfreedjam stated:

This made me so sad. Life smh!

derry_onpoint commented:

Another gentle taken . It hurts

pequaice said:

Aaawwww, Charlie, May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace

