Barely three weeks after the court fined Afia Schwar and banned her from involving in online feuds, she has found herself defying the ban

She responded to claims Nana Tornado made about her in a video, and this got a fan pleading with her not to step on the toes of the judges

Afia Schwar responded to the fan and urged her that she was in no way worried about the ban since she is their master

Popular Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has finally opened up about how she feels about the court imposing a 2-year ban on her, preventing her from engaging in online banters.

According to Afia Schwar, she is not perturbed by the court's ruling, stating that the judges are not on her level since she is their master.

Her statement comes at the back of a fan urging her not to respond to any critics since a ban had been imposed on her.

The fan pleaded with Afia Schwar to withstand any temptation that would arrive at her doorstep since her punishment from the court might be harsher than it is now.

Meanwhile, the fan commented on a video she shared on her verified Instagram page, which sought to address claims that her rival Nana Tornado made concerning her alleged marriage to one chief.

Below is Afia Schwar responding to a fan concerning her ban.

Below is a video of Afia Schwar responding to claims Nana Tornado made about her alleged marriage to one chief.

Court fines Afia Schwar GH¢60k, bans her from social media feuds for 2 years

Meanwhile, in a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that the Tema High Court, on January 31, 2023, fined the comedienne GH¢60,000.

The court also banned her from getting involved in online feuds for two years, for which she has to comply, looking at her consistent history.

This comes from the back of famous Ghanaian politician Bernard Antwi Boasiako, well-known as Chairman Wontumi, reporting Afia Achwar to the law based on contempt for statements she made against him on UTV's United Showbiz.

