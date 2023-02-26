Mental health advocate and socialite Abena Korkor has shared her first photo on Instagram in about 10 months

Korkor, who took a long break from social media, announced her return with a photo of her rocking a black dress

The photo shared on Monday, May 1, 20223, has sparked many reactions, with Moesha Boduong and others welcoming Korkor

Ghanaian social media influencer and mental health advocate Abena Korkor, known in private life as Lency Korkor Addo, has returned to social media after taking a long break.

Abena Korkor, known for her controversial activities on social media, has not been sighted online in about eight months.

She made her return on Monday, May 1, 2023, with the release of a new photo on her verified Instagram page.

Abena Korkor has returned to social media Photo source: @missabenakorkor

Source: Instagram

The photo showed the former TV3 presenter rocking a black dress with see-through (lace) sleeves. She stood with one hand on her waist and the other holding the front of her dress.

Sharing the photo, the mental health advocate did not write anything except prayer and love emojis.

See the photo below:

Moesha Boduong, others react to Abena Korkor's latest photo

The photo shared by Abena Korkor has gathered many reactions online. In about two hours, it had gathered almost 12,000 likes and 800 comments. Many of the commenters were welcoming her, while others hoped she had turned a new leaf.

sammybaahflex said:

It's clear Ghana missed you dearly… Happy to see you are looking much greater in your new photo.. welcome sistren!!!

moeshaboduong said:

Welcome back officially ❤️

herty_de_super_star said:

She’s back and I'm sure with a difference

iam_undaches said:

ALLAH.... TREND mu nyinaaaaa captain planet. Is here.

elaine.sackey said:

My name is back with a big bang. You have been missed.

