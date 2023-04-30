Actress Abena Serwaa Frimpong, popularly known as Shugatiti, has attended church on Sunday, April 30, 2023

The Kumawood actress dressed up in a white outfit which covered up her body beautifully

Shugatiti's dress has impressed many of her followers, and they have taken to the comment section to share reactions

Ghanaian actress Shugatiti, known in private life as Abena Serwaa Frimpong, has caused a stir after sharing new photos on social media.

The actress who is known for wearing revealing outfits, attended church on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Unlike many of her public appearances, Shugatiti dressed to cover herself in what would be described as a decent dress.

Shugatiti covers up in white dress

In photos shared on her Instagram page, the actress is seen wearing a white shirt with the down part as a wrapper.

The first slide had her showing her face to the camera. In the second slide, she posed with a pretty young lady. She showed her back in the third slide before sharing a video in the fourth slide.

Sharing the post, Shugatiti who recently dragged a pastor to court over defamation indicated that church service had been great.

"Church was amazing today❤️," she said.

Shugatiti's church dress causes stir

The photos shared by Shugatiti have gathered loads of reactions from her followers. While many commended her decency, others made reference to Efia Odo's recent gift she received for covering up.

ewurabena4real said:

So effia odo Wears decent dress last week way somebody dash her money ... you too u wear some this week no body go dash you madam wae

kwakuagenda said:

Herrrrr Ghana,so you dey go church what a beautiful country we have

jordanboateng5 said:

I wish to see this dress forever not the naked one again in Jesus name amen

joven._l said:

very decent but no one will dash you money ooo#efiaodo no attacks please just a joke

Shugatiti flaunts her curves in tight dresses

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that actress and actress Shugatiti turned heads with her delightful visuals flaunting her sense of style, beauty, and curves in several bold outfits.

The popular actress flexed her cute, shapely form in videos and pictures that went viral on her social media.

In several photos, Shugatiti displayed the most skin possible, and the makeup on her immaculate face was flawlessly applied.

Source: YEN.com.gh