Ghanaian actor Van Vicker has shared lovely photos of his first daughter J'dyl Vanette on his Instagram page

The actor shared the photos with a touching message in celebration of J'dyl's 19th birthday which fell on Monday, February 27, 2023

The photos and message stirred loads of reactions from his followers including Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade who joined him to celebrate J'dyl

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Star actor and movie producer Joseph Van Vicker showed off his first daughter, J'dyl Vanette Vicker, on social media as she celebrated her birthday.

J'dyl, the first child of Van Vicker and his wife Adjoa Vicker, turned 19 years old Sunday, February 27, 2022.

In celebration of his daughter's new age, the actor decided to share photos of the pretty young lady on his Instagram page.

Van Vicker shared photos of his first daughter J'dyl Vanette source: @iamvanvicker

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The photos, compiled in a video (slideshow), showed J'dyl in different outfits and different moments. While some had her posing alone, others had her in the company of her daddy.

Sharing the photo, Van Vicker showered love and J'dyl in a long caption to the post.

"Today is a special day for the van Vickers. My 1st daughter has enjoyed 19 years on Earth. Wow! She's God fearing, already in a tertiary institution, smart, intelligent, industrious, proactive, independent, innovative, ambitious, results oriented, strong-willed, confident, so on, and so forth. What more can I ask for? I am a proud father.

"Today, my prayer for you is that our good Lord showers you with MORE blessings. Blessings that include strengthening your weaker pillars; that all gifts awarded you will be optimized, impacting the world emphatically. I pray for a long life for you, and I pray also that I live long enough to experience your narrative.

"With ceritude, YOU and your siblings have a deep spot in my heart, a place so tender, I am vulnerable, but I love the feeling. You are my child. You are blessed. Have fun and enjoy your Happy birthday, my 'Nonoo'.I love you. See you soon," he said.

Van Vicker's birthday post for 1st daughter triggers reactions

Van Vicker's post got many of his followers joining him in celebrating J'dyl's new age. Prominent among them was Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde.

realomosexy said:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter. "

kobbyblaq77 said:

Happy birthday your beautiful daughter . Today is also my birthday

omgfrenchie said:

I'm getting old OMG. She is all grown up and is such a wonderful and happy young lady. Happy birthday princess Vicker

nzwaki.khathi said:

Beautiful daddy msg,we stand with u to celebrate your princess❤️❤️❤️ great things are spoken of her,of her greatness shall be no end in Jesus name

Van Vicker's 1st Daughter J'dyl Graduates TIS With Flying Colours

Van Vicker's first daughter is currently studying for a law degree at the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom after graduating high school in Ghana.

J'dyl Vanette graduated from Tema International School as part of the 2022 international baccalaureate class of the TIS.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh