Ghanaian comedian Funny Face and the mother of his children, Vanessa Nicole, are back in the news

Over the weekend, Vanessa Nicole granted an interview on Kwaku Manu TV, where she made some revelations

According to her, her relationship with the comic actor ended because they did not know each other very well

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face, born Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, has three children with Kumawood actress Vanessa Nicole.

The couple went their separate ways in 2020 after a messy breakup, which played out on social media.

In her recent interview with Kwaku Manu, Vanessa discussed what broke them apart.

A collage of Funny Face and Vanessa Nicole Image credit: @therealfunnyface @vanessah_nicole

Source: Instagram

According to the actress, they rushed into the relationship. She admitted that they both contributed to problems.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She said:

I won't say everything is Nana's fault. If I do, then I'm being a hypocrite. If the issue is 100%, I will take responsibility for 50%, and he will take 50% too. He was impatient, and I was too.

Also, when we met, we only understudied each other briefly before we got together. We met in September, and by October, I was pregnant.

Watch the interview below:

Ghanaians react to Vanessa, Funny Face's baby mama, talking about her relationship with the comedian

While some people supported Funny Face and Vanessa Nicole's reconciliation, others believed they were better off being apart but co-parenting.

George Titus-Glover wrote:

You guys can choose to express your opinions as much as you like, but the truth is, when they decide to get back together u av no say; leave them to decide their fate, period!! I’m for peace.

Trust Shantella said:

I have a child too, but will never advise Funnyface to go back. The embarrassment was too much at the time for Funny Face.

Pave way commented:

For the greater good, they don't need each other. It'll cause more harm than good. Both should stay in their lane but Funny Face should come into the lives of the kids❤

Vanessa Nicole, Funny Face's baby mama, goes off on a lady who blamed her for the comedian's mental issues

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Vanessa Nicole behaved after a lady on social media accused her of being the cause of Funny Face's mental sickness.

The lady, Abena, said Vanessa was hurting her ex and children by telling the world about the problems in her relationship with the comedian.

In response, Vanessa Nicole sternly warned her never to speak about her children or tell her how to live her life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh