Nana Aba Anamoah has said that she will not date a man who likes food

She said such men leave the fridges empty and that it was a red flag for her in a relationship

The popular media personality said dating a glutton would require a woman to spend more hours in the kitchen

Media personality and the general manager of Ghone Tv, Nana Aba Anamoah, has disclosed that she will not date a man who likes to eat a lot.

Nana Aba made the remark during an appearance on JoyFm where she advised the youth to choose good partners for themselves.

Nana Aba Anamoah says she cannot date a man who likes food

Source: Instagram

Highlighting potential red flags people should watch out for in a relationship, the media personality said gluttony was a major red flag.

She said a man who could eat three balls of kenkey was a red flag for her because it would require her to cook every time as a woman.

Nana Aba said such men leave the fridge empty at all times since they can consume whatever they have in front of them.

"There are people who can sit down and consume a big loaf of bread because it is in front of them. This is serious," she said.

According to the Ghone Tv general manager, other types of men to be avoided are those who disrespect and look down on others; men who refuse to refuse to respect boundaries and who tend not to give their women space; and men who continually reference past relationships.

