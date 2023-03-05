Ama Diana, a 34-year-old Ghanaian lady, is in constant pain following a breakup she had with her boyfriend

According to her, the gentleman sponsored her to Egypt to work as a maid, but his demands became too much for her

When she decided to walk out of the relationship, he cursed her, saying, she'll suffer, and now she has been diagnosed with a liver disease

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A 34-year-old Ghanaian lady called Ama Diana is now unrecognizable following a mysterious disaster that befell her after she travelled from Ghana to Egypt to work as a maid.

Narrating her order on the Oyerepa Afutuo programme on Oyerepa TV, Ama indicated that her boyfriend, Samuel Twumasi Darkov aided her in travelling for the job.

However, as she recounts, the man wanted to control every aspect of her life, even though she was trying to be available but could not simply because of the kind of boss she had in Egypt.

Ama Diana's previous and current looks Photo credit: Oyerepa

Source: Facebook

"Not every Arab boss you will work for will allow you to use your phone when you're not done with the duties you have been assigned for the day. I explained and even sent some money to my guy but he was still not appeased," Ama says.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The young lady then broke up with Samuel, which heated a series of exchanges between the two angry lovers. That was the point; the gentleman told Ama that she would suffer.

Months after that incident, Diana said she started noticing changes in her body in 2021 and had to return home on the benevolence of the Ghanaian community in Egypt.

“Three months into 2021, I realised my stomach was bloating. I went for a scan, and the doctor said I have a liver problem and that my womb was destroyed. I’ve been admitted to several hospitals after my return," she said.

Ama has been in pain for months and says everywhere she goes; people tell her the gentleman is behind her ailing health.

Watch the video interview below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh