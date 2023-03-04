General Manager of GHOne TV and Starr 103.5 FM, Nana Aba Anamoah, has recounted the moment she went off on a Twitter troll during the auditions of the Next Tv Star in 2021

She admitted that she would not apologise for her actions and that she will do it again because what he said about hosts of the show; herself, Serwaa Amihere and Bridget Otoo as well as other women are unprintable

Many Ghanaians have reacted to the video as they share similar views with the staunch media personality

Celebrated Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has opened up about the moment when she blasted a Twitter troll, Bongo ideas on live television during the auditions of the Next TV Star reality show.

Recounting the moment which happened some two years ago, Nana Aba stated that she does not regret her actions because her actions were justified.

She stated that she was aware of the negative and despicable things Bongo Ideas has said about her on his Twitter page.

Some of the things she stated the young man said about her were that she was a prostitute and that she had slept with some of the popular politicians in the country.

"I remember that time. So many people were upset. There were lecturers at the university of Ghana saying that was unprofessional. People don’t understand. You cannot determine my reaction," she told Animwaa Addo on the Strong and Sassy show on JoyFM.

She added that the things the young man had said about the hosts of the show at the time, herself, Serwaa Amihere, and Bridget Otoo, were unprintable.

“You cannot sit on social media and call me a prostitute, call me all sorts of names, then you come and stand in front of me. Are you crazy? So, you expect me to say, ‘Oooh go home, tomorrow we will start our mentorship’. I must be sick in the head. For that action I will repeat it any day. I will not apologise for it; I will do it again,” she stated.

Sharing another encounter with the famous Twitter troll, she said that there was a time when he reached out to her to help in catering for the hospital bills of his ailing mother.

After the news came out, she narrated that people on Twitter whom she termed as 'Twitter Soldiers' sent her messages about old tweets the troll had been saying about her through her direct messages.

She noted that although she was hurt by his statements, she was human and had to help his ailing mother. However, if it was him, she would not have given him the help he alsed for.

Ghanaians react to vieo

user519474183103 said:

They now understand. That Bongo boy he is mad paaaa

stated:

What I don’t understand here is that he has not learnt from his mistakes. He’s still doing more. looks like that guy has a problem.

Yaa❤️ opined:

I support Nana aba 100%........she should repeat it over and over.

Nharnhaadjoaamoakoaa_Cassidysaid:

And I really loved u fr that

tettehportia105 remarked:

I never got tired of watching that video. I loved what you did.

amamamaaggrey said:

you made him popular!

Ekua Minaj remarked:

We didn’t know him by then.

Stella black commented:

No, the thing is that you have done what needs to be done to that boy, period, my dear.

ASENSO OFORIWAA GIFTY❤️❤️ said:

Lady yi ano ne brcfo y3 d3

