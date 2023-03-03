Actress Juliet Ibrahim flew to Mexico to celebrate as she turned 37 years old on Friday, March 3, 2023

The actress shared photos and videos as she flaunted her fine skin in swimwear while going on a boat cruise

The photos and videos have garnered a lot of reactions from the actress' followers on social media

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim turned 37 years old on Friday, March 3, 2023, and celebrated in a grand style.

Before the day, Juliet Ibrahim travelled to Cancun in Mexico for her birthday celebration.

The actress shared some videos and photos from the vacation on her social media pages to the delight of her fans.

Juliet Ibrahim has flown to Mexico to celebrate her birthday Photo source: @julietibrahim

Source: Instagram

In the first set of photos she posted, Ibrahim showed herself lying in bed smiling, with teddy bears and flowers around.

"A year wiser and ageing like fine wine," she said.

Later, she shared a video of her having fun on the streets of Mexico.

When the day broke, Juliet Ibrahim released more photos to mark her new age. The new images showed her rocking swimwear while going on a boat cruise.

The white crocheted swimwear ensured that the actress showed off her ever-fine skin and flaunted her cleavage.

Captioning the beautiful photos, the actress wrote:

"Today is a great day cause it's my birthday!"

Juliet Ibrahim's birthday photos receive reactions

The photos and videos shared by Juliet Ibrahim have triggered loads of reactions from social media users. Many wished the actress all the best.

sellygalley said:

Happy birthday Juuju with love ❤️❤️

val_bliss said:

Happy birthday @julietibrahim wishing you more life’s more wins and may the good lord grant you all your heart desires and do have a fun filled day.

progress.opara said:

Happy cake day dear,more wins to you,greater heights and achievement.wishing you all the best and many more.Do have an amazing day.

djosh_martins20 said:

HBD MY FOREVER CRUSH WOMAN WITH PROSPECT

evans_0221 said:

Happy birthday. Wishing you good health, long life and prosperity.

Source: YEN.com.gh