Precious Mensah, aka PM Reigns, the Di Asa season three champion, has showcased her dance abilities in videos

The plus-size performer exuded confidence as she synchronised her dancing moves while wearing stunning outfits

Her enthusiastic dance was praised by some internet users, while others expressed admiration for her

Di Asa season three winner, Precious Mensah, better known as PM Reigns, has exhibited her dance moves and heavy physique in adorable videos on social media.

In one of the clips YEN.com.gh chanced on, she is seen wearing a black top over short jeans while dancing with a slender White lady.

PM Reigns shows confidence

The self-assured, body-positive plus-size performer passionately danced with her companion.

PM Reigns displays her super dance moves in videos. Photo credit: bessahghana/oliwiaratyska.

PM Reigns and the lady danced enthusiastically and energetically while showcasing their flexibility.

Another clip shows PM Reigns at a ceremony, where she took over the dance floor in an African print to display her moves.

PM Reigns displays swag

PM Reigns performed to delight her viewers, who praised her for having the best dance moves.

Watch the clips below:

Below are some comments on PM Reigns' videos

@Happy kid reacted:

Who else thinks her face looks like Maame Serwaa ?

@Queen commented:

Love you, love you, love you

@Sikpi Graceland said:

I’m happy you found dance as an exercise.

