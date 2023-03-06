Efia Odo has caused a frenzy online after she allegedly offered Black Sherif sex on social media

Replying to Black Sherif's tweet, she hinted that she had something pink to offer him that would make him smile

Her statement did not sit well with many Ghanaians on the social media platform Twitter as they called her out to order

Ghanaian internet sensation Efia Odo has purportedly proposed sex to budding Ghanaian drill rapper Black Sherif on social media.

Efia Odo (left) and Black Sherif (right) in pictures. Photo Source: @blacksherif_ @efiaodo1

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif shared two pictures on his Twitter page and captioned the post by writing,

Pink watch. Joker is not smiling.

When Efia Odo spotted the post on her timeline, she quoted it with a replying which gave sexual connotations to many people on social media. She wrote,

I got something pink that’ll make you smile

After she posted this reply, many people thought the pink thing she was referring to was her female reproductive organ, and they came out hard at her to retract her statement or explain what she meant by something pink.

Meanwhile, after a number of people trolled her for the statement, Efia Odo replied to one Ghanaian online.

She hinted that her statement did not imply anything sexual and noted that she had no idea people online could easily be swayed by her words.

Reactions from Ghanaians as Efia Odo offers Black Sherif 'something pink'

@1reallOG:

It’s just a dress she talking about folks … keep calm.

@EfuaEver:

Eeeii sister Efia Leave our Blacko alone wai. Allow him to focus on his music for now

@bill_breman:

Blacko abeg you ever hear Sampson ein story? Okay, we move.

@sadboyzDC:

Keep your pink things to yourself! Sad boys don’t smile

@gold_payment:

You go finish then come talk say he dey put you off eii, madam.

@ThingsEbi:

Destiny destroyer, you again? @blacksherif_ advise yourself from this lady. Yoooo!!! Go and ask @KWESIARTHUR_ what has happened to his career as it stands now.

@Jammy_tko1:

Eii rydee you dey take go Blacko en top??

@naddysonn:

Very weird . Isn’t he like 19 ? Omg bring back shame

Efia Odo says she won't hang out with Shatta Wale and post it

Meanwhile, in another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Efia Odo, disclosed that she would never go out with dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, and post it online.

In a recent interview with Pulse Ghana, Efia Odo said she learned from past experiences when sharing such videos and pictures online caused social media users to mock and troll her.

