Efia Odo, a Ghanaian socialite and budding singer, has said that she will never go out with Shatta Wale and post it online anymore

She said her decision applied to anyone she would go out with in the future and not Shatta Wale alone

Her reason is that such videos or posts always come back to haunt her or bite her in the back

Ghanaian socialite and singer, Efia Odo, has disclosed that she will never go out with dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, and post it online.

In a recent interview with Pulse Ghana, Efia Odo said she had learnt from past experiences when sharing such videos and pictures online caused social media users to mock and troll her.

She added that she would not be going out with any of her friends and posting them on social media because a similar situation might happen. She referenced social media posts about an alleged affair with Shatta Wale, which she said was false.

Efia Odo, who recently released her first song "Getting to the Bag", said she was focused on her music career, despite some public criticism about the quality of her music.

Watch Efia Odo's interview video below

Fans reacted to Efia Odo's interview

Efia Odo speaks on her relationship with Kwesi Arthur

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Efia Odo opened up about her relationship with Kwesi Arthur in an interview with Onua FM. The pretty socialite told host Felicia Osei that she was no longer the biggest fan of Kwesi Arthur.

Hinting that their relationship had turned sour, Efia Odo also revealed that she would have regretted it if she had tattooed Kwesi's name on her skin.

