Videos of Fella Makafui partying hard at the recently held birthday party to celebrate Serwaa Amihere as she turned 33 have surfaced online

However, the Fella Makafui's caption under the post has sparked massive reaction as many wonder whether it relates to Medikal's music video with his ex-lover Sister Deborah

The background story highlights the music video Medikal and Sister Deborah released that is making rounds in the media

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Actress and filmmaker Fella Makafui has shared beautiful pictures from Serwaa Amihere's birthday party as she turned 33.

Fella Makafui drops pictures from Serwaa Amihere's 33rd birthday bash. Photo Source: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

The pictures showed her and the birthday girl dancing and having a good time, while other pictures showed some popular faces who were guests at the party, such as KOD.

However, her caption under the beautiful pictures has caused a frenzy on the internet as many wonder whether her marriage with rapper Medikal has hit rock bottom.

Captioning the post, she wrote,

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Busy Learning without the “L”

Many fans in the comment section had decoded the message of her caption since it comes at a time when her husband and rapper Medikal caused a stir online after he partnered with his ex-girlfriend Sister Deborah on a song.

Fans alleged that Fella Makafui is learning not to be a loser when it comes to love.

See the pictures below.

Reactions as Fella Makafui drops gorgeous photos from Serwaa Amihere's birthday party

serwaaamihere commented:

Wifeyyy

the_twins_storee:

What a caption

comedianwaris commented:

Happy birthday

iamedemgh stated:

L for Lege

_sonof_babatunde:

Busy earning without love

dowell5013 said:

Mummy whatever go happen we dey your back always be happy looking good as always❤️

adwoaloudgh:

So the last slide no paaa, what make we take do…?? ah partner

kofi_jungle said:

Where is the ring

genepha remarked:

that last slide is serious ooo

constanceowusu98 said:

Outside gentility, home cry ! Don't worry your head over anything, you're still the wifey with the ring

classic_suits__more:

I like how strong you’re becoming leave the children if they want to play games and move on, girl You have bigger dreams ahead of you, darling

iamruth4 said:

You can’t style my mum, Mrs Frimpong. Beauty with integrity k,

Medikal releases song with ex-lover Sister Derby

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Sister Derby collaborated on a song with her ex-boyfriend, Medikal, who happens to be the husband of Fella Makafui.

The song which is titled "Cold and Trophies" has already been accepted by their fans and is gaining thousands of views on YouTube and other social media platforms.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh