Ghanaian rapper Medikal has released his latest track, which features his ex-lover, Sister Deborah.

The track titled "Cold and Trophies" has already been accepted by their fans and is gaining thousands of views on YouTube and other social media platforms.

Medikal and Sister Deborah release their latest song and gets peeps reacting to the banger Photo source: @amgmedikal @pulse

Source: Instagram

Sister Deborah and Medikal gave incredible performances, putting their differences and past relationships aside. Their fans from other countries also reacted to the video and showed support for them as they claimed to have been fans of the ex-lovers for many years.

Watch Medikal's music video below:

Fans of Medikal and Sister Deborah react Cold and Trophies music Video

Josephine Arthur commented:

Imagine having your ex on a record. In fact Ghana artists are now understanding the entertainment business✌️ This is the level of maturity I aspire to be all 2023

Logout commented:

Medikal is really killing it buh he’s not been talked of✊❤️ AMG Medikal ✅

Shatta Drich commented:

Medikal is the only artiste in Africa who always release [sic] visual before audio slide ❤❤

Lumor Wisdom commented:

On the beat he never disappoints who else is feeling mdk pooof swag

Ibrahim Kristo commented:

Medikal And Sister Derby’s Fan’s From Abroad Let’s Gather Here And Show’s [sic] Them The Massive Love That We Always Have For Them

