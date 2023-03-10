A video of Sandra Ankobiah ignoring Fella Makafui at Serwaa Amihere's birthday party has caused a frenzy on social media as many question their friendship

The plush party was held at the store of Serwaa Amihere's luxury clothing brand, Office and Co, where a number of her friends and family were present to celebrate with her

Meanwhile, the video has sparked massive reactions online as many people question their friendship status

Lawyer Sandra Ankobiah and actress Fella Makafui caused a stir online after it was alleged that the former ignored the latter at the 33rd birthday party of media personality Serwaa Amihere.

Sandra Ankobiah and Fella Makafui at Serwaa Amihere's 33rd birthday bash. Photo Source: @thosecalledcelebs

In a video that was sighted on the Instagram feed of popular Ghanaian blogger @thosecalledcelebs, Sandra Ankobiah was seated next to another friend when Fella Makafui approached them.

Sandra's friend took out her phone as she excitedly recorded Fella, who beamed with smiles, twirled and even danced for her.

However, Sandra was seated next to them with a glass in her hand and her legs crossed as she looked away while the ladies had their moment.

Meanwhile, Serwaa Amihere celebrated her 33rd birthday bash in grand style on March 8, 2023, at the store of her luxury clothing brand, Office and Co by SA.

See the controversial video below.

Ghanaians react to the video

Meanwhile, the video has caused a frenzy online as many wonder what could have caused the two influential ladies to no longer be friends.

urprettypee said:

Sandra ein friend bi sister Debby

im_akua_biziles remarked:

Awww go watch their snaps. They are really vibbing eeei Ghanaians

vaffyz_pk stated:

Fella nso girls' prefect á invite wo program aah u should know all the class will come and they all have a way of dressing as well. Nika ye de3

ib_napari_oz said:

Where is fella wedding ring

akorfa_st remarked:

It's the unlooking for me, eeeii Sandra

_darkskinchick remarked:

Real definition of minding my business …. Biko

her_excellency_priscy said:

If we aint friends was a movie

ohemaaafiagh stated:

"mentwa mani"

ms_ceccy said:

Lol I think because Sandra is sis derby's friend anaa miyale

akosua_becklyn_ stated:

But Sandra is on Fella’s Snapchat dancing

