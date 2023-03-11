One of the daughters of Kennedy Agyapong, Christabel Agyapong disclosed that she is aware that her father is a controversial personality and that is one trait she inherited from him

She spoke about her politician father on the first episode of the new reality series called The Cedi Life

The background of the story highlights the moment when two of Kennedy Agyapong's daughters mentioned the names of their 20 other siblings with ease

Christabel Agyapong, one of the 22 children of Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong has admitted that her father is sometimes a controversial person.

Making this revelation in a new reality series titled The Cedi Life, she noted that his level of controversy is evident in his political dealings.

Kennedy Agyapong (left) and his daughter Christabel Agyapong (right). Photo Source: The Cedi Life

In the first episode of the show, Christabel spoke about her famous father and a trait about him which she claimed she possesses.

She hinted that her father is known to be a controversial person and that is one trait she admitted to also have.

“Our dad’s name is Kennedy Agyapong, he is a politician in Ghana but also a great businessman. He is a controversial politician at times but I will say that is where I get my energy and my personality from,” she stressed.

Introducing herself on episode one of the reality series, she added that she is currently offering a course in Event Planning.

Explaining that career choice, she stated that ever since she was 16, she has loved weddings and all the effort that goes into making memorable occasions.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old is one of the Executive Producers of the hit reality show, The Cedi Life.

It is a reality show featuring some of the 22 children of Kennedy Agyapong and their friends as they flaunt their lavish lifestyle, jobs, education, and struggles, among other things.

