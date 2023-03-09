Actress and producer Tracey Boakye recently delivered a bouncing baby boy, her first child after marrying Frank Ntimaoha Badu,

The Baby Mama actress had an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh expressing her excitement and sharing details about the newborn baby

According to Tracey, she and her husband had chosen a name for their son and will be outdooring it at a naming ceremony soon

Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye is excited after giving birth to a son in the United States of America.

The actress delivered a bouncing baby boy, the first with her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah and her third child, on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Tracey announced her new bundle of joy the next day by sharing some beautiful maternity photos which featured her husband.

Tracey Boakye has shared details about her new son Photo source: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Days after the announcement, the mother of three has opened up about her childbirth and other matters related to her baby.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Tracey hinted that the new baby and the family are doing very well at their base in the US. According to her, she felt proud to bring another child into this world.

"The feeling was not different from my previous deliveries. It has always been that great feeling, bringing an angel on earth," she said.

Tracey Boakye reveals name and plans for son's outdooring

Going further, Tracey indicated there would be a naming ceremony for the baby soon, adding that plans were already underway for the ceremony.

She revealed that the naming ceremony would be held in Ghana immediately after the family returned to Ghana.

The actress, who partially revealed the baby's name as Nana Akwasi Ntiamoah, further disclosed that she would show the little boy's face for the first time at the naming ceremony.

"We have already decided on a name for him and it is going to be outdoored during his naming ceremony in Ghana. At his naming ceremony, I'll show his face so my fans can see him," she told YEN.com.gh.

The actress expressed gratitude to her fans and well-wishers for the overwhelming love they showed her after she made the announcement.

Tracey Boakye twins with her husband on International Women's Day

Meanwhile, Tracey Boakye stunned social media users with her beautiful baby bump photos as she celebrated International Women's Day.

The new mother posed with her handsome-looking husband in stylish outfits for the viral pregnancy photos.

The style influencer looked gorgeous in an expensive curly hairstyle and flawless makeup for the photoshoot.

Source: YEN.com.gh