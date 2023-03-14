The new face of Onua FM/TV's morning show, Nana Ama McBrown, has shared her thoughts on the warm welcome she was given on March 13, 2023, by Media General

She noted that the unveiling ceremony was beautiful and she felt at home the moment she arrived at the media house

Meanwhile, McBrown has officially joined Media General after leaving Despite Media, where she was the host of UTV's United Showbiz

Celebrated Kumawood actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, has opened up about how she feels about leaving Despite Media and joining Media General's Onua TV/FM.

Nana Ama McBrown talks about joining Onua TV/FM. Photo Source: 3FM 92.7

Source: Facebook

In an exclusive interview on 3FM's morning show Sunrise, Mrs McBrown Mensah told host Johnnie Hughes that she was elated to join the Media General family.

"Johnnie, you have no idea how I'm relieved and happy that I'm part of this family," she said on 3FM's Sunrise.

Reminiscing about her grand welcome to the media house, Johnnie Hughes hinted that McBrown was all smiles and joyful during her unveiling on March 13, 2023.

She affirmed this and added that she was not expecting such a warm welcome from everyone at the media house. Sharing more on the show, she said,

"I knew that I'd meet all of you. We'd have fun. I'd come on air. I'd see most of you, alright. But to have Captain and my fellow in my t-shirt, Berla, around doing live, you, Johnnie. Everybody. The drums. I wasn't expecting that."

Mrs McBrown Mensah emphasised that the ceremony was beautiful and right there, she felt at home.

Videos of McBrown being given a presidential welcome to Onua TV/FM

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Media General welcomed Nana Ama McBrown warmly on March 13, 2023.

Videos of her welcome ceremony have hit the internet as congratulatory messages continue to pour in for the Empress.

Videos show staff and employees of Media General clad in white t-shirts with McBrown's face printed on them. Berla Mundi, Captain Smart, Nakeeyat and many others were overjoyed to welcome the Kumawood actress to the media house.

