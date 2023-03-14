Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown said her fans who watched her on UTV should continue watching the TV station

She added that she is planning on taking a degree program in hospitality because she wants to own a resort in future

The actress also said that she is ready for every task she is assigned at her new destination and would work hard to prove herself to Ghanaians

In an interview monitored by YEN.com.gh on TV3, Ghanaian actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, said her fans and supporters should continue watching UTV because of the excellent work being done there.

The ex-UTV United Showbiz host added that, even though she is at a new destination, she feels it is a place where she can grow and that, she has not forgotten where she came from. She said she would be happier if her audience and Ghanaians continued to support her even at Onua TV.

Talking about her concern about not having a school certificate yet having one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, she said she has finally decided to pursue a degree program in hospitality.

The actress also said that she would consider UPSA or GIMPA for the program but would have to put it on hold for a year because of her new role at Onua TV. Nana Ama added that she would want to own a resort in future, and that was why she was interested in pursuing a degree program in hospitality.

Having a beautiful resort where you can relax and have peace of mind and some solitude is something Nana Ama said she has wanted to provide for a long time. She is determined to make it happen.

Nana Ama McBrown interviewed on TV3

Vim Lady defends Nana Ama McBrown and descends on her colleagues for criticising her

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Ghanaian broadcast journalist Afia Pokuaa, also known as Vim Lady, has defended her former colleague, Nana Ama McBrown.

She said that her colleagues at UTV, who are criticising and attacking McBrown for moving from UTV to Onua, are hypocritical. She added that even the management of Despite Media is fine with her resignation, but the "disciples" of the organisation wouldn't allow it.

