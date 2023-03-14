Ghanaian broadcast journalist Afia Pokuaa, also known as Vim Lady, has defended her former colleague, Nana Ama McBrown

She said that her colleagues at UTV, who are criticising and attacking McBrown for moving from UTV to Onua are being hypocritical

She added that even the management of Despite Media is fine with her resignation, but the "disciples" of the organisation wouldn't allow it

Ghanaian broadcast journalist Vim Lady said her colleagues who are criticising Nana Ama McBrown should put a stop to it.

She responded to her colleagues, Kwame Nkrumah Tikesie, Ola Michael and Nana Kwame Amo, who according to Ghanaweb, called the actress and media personality ungrateful on the "Ade Akye Abia" morning show.

According to the above-mentioned personalities, Nana Ama McBrown was not grateful for the efforts of Despite Media, who groomed her and taught her how to thrive in the positions she occupied at Despite Media.

In a Facebook post, Vim Lady said she does not understand why her colleagues at Despite Media are against Nana Ama's exit from the company.

She said that a contract could be abrogated at any time and that business is business. She recounted her move from Multimedia and that of other colleagues, who have joined Despite Media and how normal it is in the media industry.

Afia Pokuaa said:

The same way, myself, Abeiku Santana, Kofi Kum Bilson and Obiyaa left Multimedia to join Despite Media, someone can leave and join another company. It's just a job. The OWNERS OF DESPITE MEDIA are okay with McBrown but the disciples are always shouting to gain favor from the bosses. Did McBrown not increase our viewership too? Or did you give her the acting talent too?

See Afia Pokuaa's Facebook post about Nana Ama McBrown below:

