Nana Ama McBrown has oficially broken her silence surrounding negative comments from people on her leaving UTV for Onua

Singing Stonebwoy's 'My Name', she hinted that she was not worried about comments from naysayers

She noted that whoever is saying anything about her, she leaves it to God to fight her battle for her

A video of Nana Ama McBrown summing up controversies surrounding her major move from Despite Media to Media General's Onua TV/FM with Stonebwoy's hit song 'My Name' sparks reactions.

During an interview on 3FM's morning show dubbed Sunrise, she acknowledged that leaving Despite Media to media General was going to raise concerns and opinions from critics.

She stated that these criticisms are part of the job of being someone in the public eye.

She noted that in as much as people would like to dwell on the negatives, her blessings, such as the numerous ambassadorial deals and opportunities, should also be highlighted.

"Whoever is saying what about me I leave that person to God. Because I know myself. And I know I have worked my way through here. I didn't come here just for the sake of my beauty, or maybe my smile. I have worked to make my smile impactful. I have been here because I have worked."

Mrs McBrown Mensah further stated that she would not allow the opinions of anyone about every decision she takes to condemn her movement.

"I promise you. I am not worried one bit," she stated emphatically.

She added that she is happy for moving on and overjoyed for the next level God is taking her.

Sharing some words of inspiration, she said that in life, something has to happen behind you for you to move forward.

"As I am here, I have no regrets. I have not hurt anybody, and I am continuing to build who I am," she stated.

