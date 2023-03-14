Nana Ama McBrown has opened up about why she did not follow many Ghanaian actresses and actors in going to Nigeria to seek for a breakthrough in the movie industry

She shared that she could not tolerate the disrespect that was accorded her when she was called to shoot a movie there

She shared this and more on how she was able to contribute to building the Kumawood movie industry in the country

Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown has opened up about why she stopped featuring in Nollywood movies in Nigeria since many Ghanaian actors and actress have their international breakthroughs there.

In an interview on Sunrise on 3FM, she shared her personal experience with filming in Nigeria and the moment one incident made her rethink in shooting movies there.

Sharing the story, she said that she was called to shoot a movie in Nigeria, however, upon returning to Ghana on her flight, she thought to herself not to go back due to the level of disrespect she encountered there.

"It was so far, and the traffic and everything. And the way sometimes they... They don't kind of respect us, from my experience. I don't want anybody to feel like I'm insulting anybody. When I went there, I saw the gestures towards us. But in my country, I'm a queen, but why is it that someone is treating the home person so well than me, that has travelled this far?"

She hinted that it was early on in her acting career, and that was when she made a pivotal turn in focusing on acting in Ghana and building the Kumawood industry since she was based in Kumasi.

"I sat on the flight, and I said no, if I go to Ghana, I will concentrate on Ghana. I will not come to this Nigeria again. I will concentrate on Ghana and do my work in Ghana. I know my country Twi sells a lot."

Mrs McBrown Mensah further stated that at the time she decided to join and strengthen Kumawood, Ghanaians were doubting the industry.

She stated that regardless of the challenges she faced in pushing the industry, she was determined to succeed.

"And I earned it. When I earn it, then I can own it. And when I own it, I can take it everywhere. From Kumasi, I have worked. I have paid my dues."

