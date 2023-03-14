Nana Ama McBrown has explained the circumstances leading to her move from Despite Media as presenter of UTV's United Showbiz

McBrown was unveiled as a new presenter for Media General's Onua TV, to the surprise of many, on Monday, March 13, 2023

In an interview, McBrown has shed light on her working conditions (contract) at UTV and why she left

Nana Ama McBrown has finally opened up on the circumstances of her exit from Despite Media as a presenter on UTV.

McBrown, the presenter of UTV's United Showbiz, left the station and was unveiled as a new presenter for Media General's Onua TV on Monday, March 13, 2023.

The announcement on Monday ended many rumours surrounding the future of the award-winning actress, who had been off United Showbiz since the start of 2023.

McBrown's move from UTV to Onua TV sparked a conversation on social media about her contractual obligations to Despite Media and her relationship with her former employers.

Ola Michael describes McBrown as ungrateful

A colleague at Despite Media and Neat FM presenter Ola Michael even described McBrown's switch to Onua TV as a show of ingratitude and disloyalty.

According to Ola, if there was a Despite Media employee who had benefited so much from the benevolence of the company's owners and thus owed them loyalty and gratitude, it should have been McBrown.

McBrown reveals she had no contract with UTV

But speaking in an interview on 3FM on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, McBrown has debunked rumours that she left UTV without fulfilling her contract.

According to McBrown, she had no contract with UTV when she decided to join Media General.

She explained that she had told her previous employers that she wanted a break in December 2022 and a new direction for her.

The employers did not get back to her but they did not. Even when Onua TV contacted her in February, she did not accept it right away.

"I had this call, about early February, but I ignored it. I was thinking and praying about it. I wanted to be sure even though at that moment I didn't have much to do apart from my ambassadorial deals.

"...I had told my previous employers that I wanted to hold on from December for us to think about doing something else to do. I waited but I was not hearing from them. However, I don't have a contract with anybody so if nobody is minding me, I have the right to move on," she said.

