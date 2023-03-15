Famous Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has stated that she would venture into radio based on one condition

She disclosed that she would host shows on radio if a media house is willing to give her a base salary of GH₵600,000

She made this revelation in a recent interview with famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix

Controversial Ghanaian comedienne Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, well known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has disclosed the ultimatum that would make her venture into the media space.

Afia Schwarzenegger dazzling in photos. Photo Source: @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: UGC

She hinted that before she would accept the duty of hosting shows on either radio or television, she would not take any amount less than GH₵600,000 as salary from any media house in the country.

In an interview with Ghanaian celebrity blogger Zion Felix, she added that if the agreement sails through, the contract should last for a period of two years

She further stated that any radio station or media house that is involved in talent poaching would be charged not less than GH₵100,000.

Watch the full interview below.

The socialite believes that she has by no doubt, proven to all and sundry her competence in the media industry.

She also added that during her time on radio some years ago, she garnered a huge following for the station she worked for. She stated that anytime she was on air, people were eager to listen to her.

“I am Queen Afia Schwarzenegger, The Queen of Mid-Morning Radio in Ghana. I proved it without any reasonable doubt in 2015, Kasapa FM,” Afia Schwar emphasised.

Source: YEN.com.gh