The state funeral for former Ghana international Christian Atsu is currently underway at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

The funeral has seen many emotional scenes recorded. One of the most heartbreaking moments happens to be about Atsu's wife, Claire Rupio.

Claire, a German who was married to the former Black Stars midfielder for about 10 years, could not finish reading the glowing tribute she wrote for her husband.

The mother of three, dressed in black with her children, stood behind the dais to read the tribute but she just could not bring herself to do so.

Atsu's twin sister helps his heartbroken wife to read tribute

Atsu's wife was so overwhelmed by emotions that the late footballer's twin sister, Christiana Atsupie Twasam, had to intervene.

Atsupie took over and read the wife's tribute to her brother.

