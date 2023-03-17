The Ghana Prisons Service have paid glowing tribute to the late Christian Atsu as the world bids him a final farewell

The late player was praised for how he supported the prisons and ensured that the prisoners have a chance of living a better life once they were freed

A football match was organized as a way to honour the late Christian Atsu who made his mark as a player

It was an atmosphere of sorrow and grief at the Nsawam Maximum Prisons as a memorable service was organized in honour of the late Newcastle winger Christian Atsu on Thursday, March 16.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube Channel of Kofi TV, a senior official of the Ghana Prisons Service said the Directorate thought it wise to honour Christian Atsu, especially due to the instrumental role he played in helping to better the lives of prison inmates.

“We mourn a brother, a friend who we have lost and we have organized the memorial service in honour of our brother Christian Atsu. The Director General and his directorate decided that we do this in honour of our brother and friend” said the official during the memorable service.

As a way to honour Christian Atsu, a football match was played between the prison officers and some prisoners.

It was revealed that the set of football jerseys which were used by the teams on the day was donated by Atsu.

Speaking at the event, the President of Cheetah Football Club, Mr Abdul-Hayye Yartey, who was present at the event said the death of Atsu was a big loss to the nation.

“As humans, we say that God gives and he takes and he knows all things and knows why he has decided to call Christian to eternity. If it was left to us, Christian Atsu would have been alive” he said with a sad face.

