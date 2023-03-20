Ghanaian rapper Medikal says he has never worn his wedding ring because he does not fancy wearing rings

He opined that a wedding ring is just like a wrist watch -- it can be removed at any time, so even if he liked to wear it, he won't wear it all the time

For Medikal, his marriage to Fella Makafui does not need authentication from a wedding ring which can be removed any time

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has sparked controversy with his comments about the essence of wearing a wedding ring as a married man.

According to actress Fella Makafui's husband, he has never fancied wearing rings, including his wedding ring. Medikal claims that he has never worn his wedding ring since he got married.

AMG Medikal's comments come from his interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, where Abeiku asked the rapper about his marriage to YOLO star, Fella Makafui.

Medikal recently denied rumours of marital troubles

Source: Instagram

Abeiku asked if the couple were still together as husband and wife, as Ghanaians on social media have taken notice of the absence of Medikal's wedding ring on his finger.

In response, Medikal asserted that he does not need his wedding ring to authenticate his marriage. He claimed that a wedding ring is like a wrist watch - an accessory that can be removed at will.

"Since we got married, I've never worn my ring in any of the pictures. Even if I wear it, I will not wear it all the time. It's like a watch. You don't wear it all the time. So, not wearing it doesn't mean something is going on, we (he and his wife) are not at loggerheads, neither is our marriage shaky."

Watch Medikal's interview below:

Reactions as Medikal Speaks On Marriage With Fella Makafui

YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian's reactions to the rapper's interview. Some pointed out how he nonchalantly described the totem that signifies his union with his wife.

Many speculated that Medikal's marriage to Fella Makafui was over when the rapper featured his ex-girlfriend, Sister Derby, on his new song, 'Cold and Trophies'.

But the rapper has debunked rumours saying that his wife, Fella Makafui, has okayed his new working relationship with Sister Derby.

